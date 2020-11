Joven con síndrome de Down hace historia al concluir carrera de triatlón Ironman

It's official! @SpecialOlympics Florida athlete @ChrisNikic is an IRONMAN ��♂️ �� ��♂️



Chris made history as the 1st person with Down syndrome to finish the full triathlon. His feat landed him in the Guinness World Records & inspired so many around the world! #Choosetoinclude #IMFL pic.twitter.com/OiiqnDSbEu