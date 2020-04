Hoy inicia el Draft 2020 de la NFL (VÍDEO)

The Draft-A-Thon LIVE stream starts tonight at 7:30pm ET on NFL Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, https://t.co/TAuzHhPGvH and NFL app! ⭐️#DraftAThon is virtual fundraiser to raise awareness and donations for COVID-19 relief.

Learn more: https://t.co/t5JVKzAOtj pic.twitter.com/e4CsCyq713