Hincha del Birmingham City se tatuará la cara del entrenador Monk en el trasero

Gary Monk bum tattoo https://t.co/QSas6MLIJc



Can we all get behind this? No pun intended #J4T21



I ( Kevin Tomlinson ) promised if Birmingham City beat Fulham I would get Gary Monk's face tattooed on my bum and hey ho! Guess what happened. #J4T21

— Shane Cuzick (@cuzick_shane) 7 de mayo de 2018