Gronkowski desea volver a la NFL en un futuro ¿Se arrepintió del retiro?

Luego de que los Patriotas conquistaran el pasado Super Bowl LIII en contra de los Carneros, la felicidad les duró muy poco tiempo, ya que días después de la conquista el mejor ala cerrada en la historia de la franquicia anunció su retiro de los emparrillados; ahora se ha sabido que Rob Gronkowski tendría contemplado volver a jugar a la NFL.

Gronkowski se retiró de la NFL a los 30 años de edad, algo que para muchos fue muy prematuro por la corta edad del ahora exjugador de los patriotas y por ello el rumor de su posible regreso ha empezado a tomar mayor fuerza.

Aún no lleva ni 1 año fuera de los emparrillados y el amor por este deporte ya empieza a hacerlo dudar si retirarse fue la mejor opción. Dice estar muy contento con lo que vive actualmente, pero no descarta volver a la liga, aunque no sucederá pronto.

Rob Gronkowski se plantea volver a los emparrillados

“No estaba en un buen lugar. El football me estaba deprimiendo… Estoy muy satisfecho con el lugar en el que estoy en la vida ahora”, dijo hace unos días.

Durante nueve temporadas en la NFL el ala cerrada tuvo algunas lesiones de tobillo, cadera, antebrazo, vértebras, ligamento cruzado anterior, bíceps femoral, pecho y muslo; esto sin sumar las conmociones cerebrales que vivió durante su carrera en el emparrillado.

Te Puede Interesar: En duda Ezekiel Elliott para el arranque de Temporada con los Vaqueros

Con los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra logró 521 recepciones, 7,861 yardas y 70 anotaciones, además de sumar 12 más en 16 juegos de postemporada. De momento no hizo mención sobre si volverá al equipo comandado por Bill Belichick o lo haría con otra franquicia.

Dale click a la estrella de Google News y síguenos