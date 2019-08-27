Gronkowski desea volver a la NFL en un futuro ¿Se arrepintió del retiro?
El ex ala cerrada de los Patriotas, Rob Gronkowski dijo que no descarta en un futuro volver a la NFL, esto a poco menos de un año de su retiro.
Luego de que los Patriotas conquistaran el pasado Super Bowl LIII en contra de los Carneros, la felicidad les duró muy poco tiempo, ya que días después de la conquista el mejor ala cerrada en la historia de la franquicia anunció su retiro de los emparrillados; ahora se ha sabido que Rob Gronkowski tendría contemplado volver a jugar a la NFL.
Gronkowski se retiró de la NFL a los 30 años de edad, algo que para muchos fue muy prematuro por la corta edad del ahora exjugador de los patriotas y por ello el rumor de su posible regreso ha empezado a tomar mayor fuerza.
Aún no lleva ni 1 año fuera de los emparrillados y el amor por este deporte ya empieza a hacerlo dudar si retirarse fue la mejor opción. Dice estar muy contento con lo que vive actualmente, pero no descarta volver a la liga, aunque no sucederá pronto.
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
Rob Gronkowski se plantea volver a los emparrillados
“No estaba en un buen lugar. El football me estaba deprimiendo… Estoy muy satisfecho con el lugar en el que estoy en la vida ahora”, dijo hace unos días.
Durante nueve temporadas en la NFL el ala cerrada tuvo algunas lesiones de tobillo, cadera, antebrazo, vértebras, ligamento cruzado anterior, bíceps femoral, pecho y muslo; esto sin sumar las conmociones cerebrales que vivió durante su carrera en el emparrillado.
Con los Patriotas de Nueva Inglaterra logró 521 recepciones, 7,861 yardas y 70 anotaciones, además de sumar 12 más en 16 juegos de postemporada. De momento no hizo mención sobre si volverá al equipo comandado por Bill Belichick o lo haría con otra franquicia.
