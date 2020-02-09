Dwayne Johnson "The Rock" dedicó emotivo mensaje a su fallecido padre
La ex super estrella de la WWE y actor de Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson (La Roca) le dedicó emotivo mensaje a su recién fallecido padre Rocky Johnson
Dwayne Johnson conocido en el mundo de la lucha libre como The Rock (la roca), a casi un mes de haber fallecido su padre una leyenda de la lucha libre Rocky Johnson, le escribió emotivo mensaje en sus redes sociales.
“Arrastraron y aún más duro, cambiaron los duros comportamientos de las personas hacia un hombre de color. Allanando el camino para mí, mi familia y las generaciones venideras. Nos amaste con la capacidad que pudiste, teniendo en cuenta todos los detalles”, escribió.
Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, recordó la forma tan dura en la que fue criado por su padre cuando era pequeño, pero que con el paso del tiempo aprendió que era por su bien.
You trail blazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviors toward a man of color. Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come. You loved us with the capacity of which you could - given all the givens. Raised me with an iron hand and a tough complicated love. A love that now, as a father and man, I’ve learned to refine as I raise my own children. I wish I had one more shot. To say one more thing. You were taken too fast. Slipped right thru my hands. But you were so loved, lived so full, defined culture and now you rest high. Peacefully. And that makes my heart smile. I love you and now I have an angel to call by name. I’ll see you down the road, Soulman. Til we meet again. Your son ����
“Me crió con una mano de hierro y un amor duro y complicado. Un amor que ahora, como padre y hombre, aprendí a refinar mientras criaba a mis propios hijos. Desearía tener una oportunidad más. Para decir una cosa más. Te llevaron demasiado rápido. Se deslizó a través de mis manos”, le dijo Johnson a su padre en instagram.
El actor que se deja ver como un hombre rudo y aguerrido en sus películas demostró que siempre tiene un corazón noble, declarando el amor que siente por su padre recién fallecido.
“Pero fuiste tan amado, viviste una cultura tan completa y definida y ahora descansas alto. Pacíficamente y eso hace sonreír a mi corazón. Te amo y ahora tengo un ángel para llamar por mi nombre. Te veré en el camino, Soulman. Hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo. Tu hijo”, agregó Dwayne.
Dwayne Johnson recordó los inicios de sus padres, que con el paso de los años se fue forjando como luchador en un mundo que vivía una etapa de racismo.
I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend and trail blazed your way thru this world. I was the boy sitting in the seats, watching and adoring you, my hero from afar. The boy you raised to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the toughest of love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who wanted to know only your best qualities. Who then grew to become a man realizing you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. That’s when my adoration turned to respect. And my empathy turned to gratitude. Grateful that you gave me life. Grateful you gave me life’s invaluable lessons. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we both know it’s just pain and it’ll pass. Now I’ll carry your mana and work ethic with me, as it’s time to move on because I have my family to feed and work to accomplish. Finally, I want you to rest your trailblazing soul, Soulman. Pain free, regret free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier breaking life and left it all in the ring. I love you dad and I’ll always be your proud and grateful son. Go rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson ��
“Mi padre, cuando irrumpió en el negocio a mediados de los 60’s y a finales de los 70’s e inicios de los 70’s en los Estados Unidos, donde la tensión racial y la división eran muy fuertes, el tener a un hombre negro entrando a una audiencia que era toda blanca e ir a luchar a todos estos pueblitos pequeños con gente blanca, en ese momento cambió el comportamiento de la audiencia y los hizo amar y apoyar a este hombre negro”.
