Drew Brees SE ARREPIENTE de sus comentarios y pide perdón
El quarterback de los New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees se disculpó por los comentarios que realizó
El mariscal de campo de los New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, se disculpó el jueves por la mañana en una publicación de Instagram, por sus comentarios patrióticos sobre arrodillarse durante el himno nacional que recibió intensas críticas el miércoles.
Brees dijo durante una entrevista con Yahoo Finance que "nunca estará de acuerdo con que nadie falte al respeto a la bandera de los Estados Unidos de América o de nuestro país" cuando se le preguntó acerca de los jugadores que posiblemente se arrodillan durante el himno para dar a conocer la injusticia social, como lo hizo Colin Kaepernick en 2016 , durante la temporada 2020.
Words to unite.. A mentor of mine once told me that if you listen closely, the sound of children playing is the same no matter where you are in the world. The laughing, shouting, screaming, giggling… No matter what language you speak, no matter what your race, color, religion… the exact same. At some point we all change… The reasons… Our environment, experiences, education...The voices and influences around us. If you are reading this, you are probably one of those whose voice and influence is very powerful in the life of a young person. So when you ask what difference you can make in this world… It’s exactly that. Raise, teach, but most importantly model to young people what it is to love all and respect all. There is a saying in every locker room I have been in… Don’t just talk about it, be about it. Acknowledge the problem, and accept the fact that we all have a responsibility to make it better. “Your actions speak so loudly I can’t hear what you’re saying”
Drew Brees fue bombardeado en redes sociales
El futuro mariscal de campo del Salón de la Fama, Drew Brees, fue condenado rotundamente por sus comentarios por parte de sus actuales compañeros de equipo como Cam Jordan, Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders y Malcolm Jenkins, líderes de la NFL como Aaron Rodgers y elementos básicos de Nueva Orleans como el actor Wendell Pierce.
El jueves, Brees emitió una larga disculpa en Instagram por sus comentarios y el dolor y la frustración que causaron.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
Drew Brees posteó que le gustaría disculparse con sus amigos, compañeros de equipo, la Ciudad de Nueva Orleans, la comunidad negra, la comunidad de la NFL y cualquier persona a la que lastimó con sus comentarios el miércoles.
“Apoyo a la comunidad negra en la lucha contra la injusticia racial sistémica y la brutalidad policial y apoyo la creación de un cambio de política real que haga la diferencia”, escribió.
Brees agregó que condena los años de opresión que han tenido lugar en todas las comunidades negras y que todavía existen hoy.
Reconoció que todos como estadounidenses, han hecho lo suficiente para luchar por esa igualdad o para comprender realmente las luchas y la difícil situación de la comunidad negra.
