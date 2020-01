Domantas Sabonis listo para el NBA All-Star 2020

Domantas Sabonis tallied 13 field goals, 13 rebounds, and six assists tonight at Minnesota. Sabonis is the second Pacer over the last 30 seasons with at least 13 FG, 13 REB, and 5 AST in a game. Jermaine O'Neal accomplished this in April 2001 and February 2007. @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/OPYxRiwKHV