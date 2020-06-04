Critican a Drew Brees por comentarios patrióticos a favor de Estados Unidos
El quarterback de los New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees fue criticado por apoyar a los Estados Unido
El mariscal de campo de los New Orleans Saints, Drew Brees, dijo el miércoles durante una entrevista con Yahoo Finance que "nunca estará de acuerdo con que nadie le falte el respeto a la bandera de los Estados Unidos de América”, comentarios por los es objeto de intensas críticas.
Los comentarios iniciales de Brees llegaron después de una pregunta sobre cómo debería responder la NFL si los jugadores se arrodillan durante el himno nacional esta temporada, en protesta por la brutalidad policial y la injusticia racial y cuál es su responsabilidad como líder en un momento como este.
Drew Brees aclaró sus comentarios
Los comentarios fueron los primeros de Drew Brees desde que George Floyd fue asesinado a manos de un oficial de policía de Minneapolis la semana pasada y se produjo después de que publicó un Instagram pidiendo la unidad el miércoles por la mañana.
"Nunca estaré de acuerdo con nadie que no respete la bandera de los Estados Unidos de América o de nuestro país", dijo Brees.
Te puede interesar: NFL: Duelo de leyendas, Tom Brady enfrentará a Drew Brees
We need much more compassion and understanding in this world. Yes, the comments made by him were insensitive for the state of events we’re in. But this is one of those most genuine players in the league and has done so much for the New Orleans community. Sad to see people not accepting his apology because if they did, I believe it would go a long way for race relations.
Mencionó que todos todavía tienen un largo camino por recorrer y lo que haces al estar mostrar respeto a la bandera con la mano sobre el corazón, muestra unidad, muestra que todos están juntos en esto, y todos pueden hacerlo mejor ya que todos son parte de la solución.
Brees rápidamente enfrentó críticas por sus comentarios e intentó aclararlo en una entrevista con ESPN.
I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.
Se le preguntó a Drew Brees sobre un "conflicto percibido" entre su declaración y su mensaje en las redes sociales. También se le preguntó si esto podría crear alguna división en el vestuario donde jugadores como Malcolm Jenkins y Demario Davis sean líderes en la Coalición de Jugadores.
"Amo y respeto a mis compañeros de equipo y estoy allí con ellos en lo que respecta a luchar por la igualdad racial y la justicia", aclaró Brees.
Comentarios