Coronavirus: Se pospone el FIVB en Cancún

FIVB POSTPONES THE FIVB BEACH VOLLEYBALL 4 STAR EVENT IN CANCUN, MEXICO.



A joint decision has been made by the FIVB & the event organisers to postpone the event scheduled for 24-29 March in Cancun due to the ongoing global coronavirus outbreak.



STORY: https://t.co/LIRqk9WPiq pic.twitter.com/IW4WNRbFO9