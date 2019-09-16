Chris Smith jugará ante los Jets a pesar de la muerte de su esposa
Petara Cordero Cordero tenía 26 años y murió en la carretera I-90 West en Cleveland, luego de que el auto de Smith tuvo un problema con las llantas y él se estacionó para revisar la falla.
El ala defensiva de los Cafés de Cleveland , Chris Smith, quien perdió a su esposa la semana pasada en un trágico accidente automovilístico, dio a conocer que planea jugar el día de hoy durante la función Monday Night Football contra los Jets de New York. Pues aseguró que su amada hubiera querido que él estuviera presente en el partido.
“Jugaré esta noche porque es algo que ella hubiese querido que hiciera”, ella hubiese querido que siguiera haciendo lo que amo y mantenerme fuerte. Jugaré por ella esta noche. Ella es mi porque”, resaltó Smith.
Petara Cordero Cordero tenía 26 años y murió en la carretera I-90 West en Cleveland. cuando el auto de Smith tuvo un problema con las llantas. Smith y Cordero tuvieron una hija juntos llamada Haven Harris Smith que nació el pasado 17 de agosto.
El miércoles pasado Smith orilló su Lamborghini 2019 en el que Cordero era pasajera, tuvo un problema en una llanta. Cordero se bajó del auto y se paró en la carretera cuando un auto conducido por una mujer de 47 años, presuntamente en estado de ebriedad, chocó justo del lado en el que se encontraba Petara.
El equipo informó la trágica noticia a través de un comunicado, en donde expresaron sus condolencias a Smith y le brindaron todo el apoyo para él y su hija recién nacida.
El equipo de los Browns mostró todo su apoyo a Smith
“Words cannot describe the sorrow we feel for Chris following the loss of his girlfriend, Petara.”— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 11, 2019
Browns mourn loss of Petara Cordero, girlfriend of Browns DE Chris Smith: https://t.co/LN7r4SuvgM pic.twitter.com/AxGIG3ZIbb
"Las palabras no pueden describir el dolor que sentimos por Chris luego de la pérdida de su novia, Petara. Toda nuestra organización está de luto con Chris, su familia y la familia Cordero. Haremos todo lo posible para ofrecerles nuestro apoyo, comodidad y cualquier recurso en este momento tan difícil".
