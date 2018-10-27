Bola entra entre las piernas de una golfista y causa sensación en redes (VIDEO)
Los usuarios agradecieron enormemente a una de las golfistas más sexys del mundo, Paige Spiranac, pues compartió un video en donde se aprecia cómo una bola entra entre sus piernas, causando sensación y enloqueciendo las redes sociales.
Las imágenes exponen la forma en que la bella mujer estaba en un campo de golf dominando la pelota, pero al brindar un golpe impreciso ocasionó que se le metiera entre las piernas y provocara furor en el Internet
"Tuve este video guardado por más de 3 años. Nunca quise publicarlo por ustedes y sus comentarios, chicos. Pero me hace reír cada vez que lo veo, así que pensé…¿por qué no compartirlo?”, confesó la hermosa golfista.
Después de que hiciera público el video, alrededor de 1.5 millones de usuarios realizaron un comentario sobre lo que expuso. Es importante resaltar que también es una famosa influencer que se toma el tiempo de brindar clases a las personas tanto del mundo deportivo que le apasiona como el de la moda
Las mejores fotos de Paige
Keeping my head down and working hard! I can’t wait to share some exciting news with you soon! Also I’ve been kicking up my YouTube. Be on the look out for more videos!�� I just posted a long bunker shot tutorial on IGTV and more to come! What would you like to see in my next YouTube and IGTV videos?
Got so many messages about my hat yesterday! It’s @gfore���� I have it in black, white, and grey. I put the link in my bio so it’s easy for you to find it. Also they have a discount code USA10 for 10% off which makes me happy because I love golf, making birdies and discounts�� #prayingforbirdies
You guys know I love golf, but some of you probably didn’t know that I’m a huge football fan too. Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I love my Steelers! Which is why I’m hosting a fantasy football contest with FanDuel this week where the winner will get $500 and a signed football from Jerome Bettis! Check the link in my bio and stories to play - there’s $4,500 in total prizes, other autographed footballs for finishing in the Top 10, and a personalized gift from me for finishing in the Top 25! Plus one lucky new user will win a cool FanDuel gift bag - good luck! #fantasyfootball #FanDuel Fun fact- I always wear this beanie for every Steelers game for good luck. It hasn’t worked so much the last couple years but this is the year!
