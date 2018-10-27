Secciones
Bola entra entre las piernas de una golfista y causa sensación en redes (VIDEO)
La golfista considerada la más sexy del mundo, Paige Spiranac, consintió a sus seguidores y encendió sus redes sociales con una publicación

por LaVerdad

Los usuarios agradecieron enormemente a una de las golfistas más sexys del mundo, Paige Spiranac, pues compartió un video en donde se aprecia cómo una bola entra entre sus piernas, causando sensación y enloqueciendo las redes sociales.

Las imágenes exponen la forma en que la bella mujer estaba en un campo de golf dominando la pelota, pero al brindar un golpe impreciso ocasionó que se le metiera entre las piernas y provocara furor en el Internet

"Tuve este video guardado por más de 3 años. Nunca quise publicarlo por ustedes y sus comentarios, chicos. Pero me hace reír cada vez que lo veo, así que pensé…¿por qué no compartirlo?”, confesó la hermosa golfista.

Después de que hiciera público el video, alrededor de 1.5 millones de usuarios realizaron un comentario sobre lo que expuso. Es importante resaltar que también es una famosa influencer que se toma el tiempo de brindar clases a las personas tanto del mundo deportivo que le apasiona como el de la moda

Las mejores fotos de Paige

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mid hair flip����‍♀️

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Is #selfiesunday still a thing?��

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s October so obviously I have to wear black and orange�� Also I can’t believe it’s already October! This year is flying by

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

When it’s breezy, swing easy✔️

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

��

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ask a question below and I’ll try to respond to as many as I can! ��

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

�� hi����

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hi�� Happy Sunday! Any fun plans today?

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Morning hike✔️ Happy and healthy✔️✔️

Una publicación compartida por Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) el

 

 

