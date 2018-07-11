Anais Zanotti, sexy exPlayboy dedica ejercicios a Francia para conquistar la Copa del Mundo

Secciones
La ex modelo de Playboy, Anais Zanotti, volvió locos a sus seguidores con una serie de fotos y videos como muestra de apoyo a la Selección de Francia.

La modelo y ex Playboy, Anais Zanotti, nació en St. Tropez, Francia, y utilizó su cuenta oficial de Instagram para hacer públicas unas fotos y videos como muestra de apoyo a la Selección de Francia, quien este martes consiguió su boleto a la Final del Mundial Rusia 2018 tras vencer a Bélgica con marcador de 1-0.

En los contenidos audiovisuales se puede observar a la mujer realizando distintas rutinas de ejercicio vistiendo diminutas prendas de los colores del club francés.

Después de estas publicaciones sus seguidores se quedaron boquiabiertos con la sensualidad de la ex conejita que mostró mucha piel.

Cabe mencionar que la modelo consiguió la fama por sus desnudos en una publicación para adultos. Actualmente se resalta por su figura escultural en el fitness.

Zanotti, de 32 años, se desenvuelve como entrenadora personal certificada. Su faceta como deportista profesional la ha puesto a llevar a cabo más de 1,450 saltos en paracaídas, algunos de ellos para películas y anuncios.

 

 

 

