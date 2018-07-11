Anais Zanotti, sexy exPlayboy dedica ejercicios a Francia para conquistar la Copa del Mundo
La modelo y ex Playboy, Anais Zanotti, nació en St. Tropez, Francia, y utilizó su cuenta oficial de Instagram para hacer públicas unas fotos y videos como muestra de apoyo a la Selección de Francia, quien este martes consiguió su boleto a la Final del Mundial Rusia 2018 tras vencer a Bélgica con marcador de 1-0.
En los contenidos audiovisuales se puede observar a la mujer realizando distintas rutinas de ejercicio vistiendo diminutas prendas de los colores del club francés.
Después de estas publicaciones sus seguidores se quedaron boquiabiertos con la sensualidad de la ex conejita que mostró mucha piel.
Cabe mencionar que la modelo consiguió la fama por sus desnudos en una publicación para adultos. Actualmente se resalta por su figura escultural en el fitness.
Zanotti, de 32 años, se desenvuelve como entrenadora personal certificada. Su faceta como deportista profesional la ha puesto a llevar a cabo más de 1,450 saltos en paracaídas, algunos de ellos para películas y anuncios.
⚽️My Team are playing against Belgium today! �������� Who are you pulling for?? ����Allez Les Bleus!!! - For the ones that don’t know I was born and raised in France, St Tropez. I moved to the States 10 years ago. I did not speak English when I moved, I had to learn the hard way. Just by talking to people, watching TV. Living in Miami was always a dream for me when I was a kid. Never stop chasing your dreams. ��
⚽️ In honor of the Worldcup and to support my home Country ���� FULL BODY WORKOUT CORE FOCUS �� ❤️Double tap, Save and Tag your gym partner. ���� - Can be done at home or at the gym. ����♀️ ⚽️ 4 rounds of each ��10 burpees ��Wall Mountain Climbers or using a tree, 45 secs �� Courtsy Lunges to lateral Kick, 10x each side. �� Side Plank Crunch, 15 reps each. �� Plank side to side, 45 secs �� Lateral Lunge to leg up, 10x each side. �� Ball Push-Up pass, to failure �� ��Knee tuck, 45 secs - Music: @gabredofficial -
Let’s go France!! ���������������������������������������� ��My friend @claudia_romani and I supporting France. Who are you pulling for? I am from France for the ones that don’t know. Borned in St Tropez, lived in Monaco for 4 years and moved to the States 10 years ago. - #fifaworldcup #fifaworldcup2018 #allezlesbleus #fifa #fifaworldcup
Curious on how you guys plan your training❓ How many of you are following a workout and nutrition plan? - Even Athletes have to follow a structured plan. I have been building my own for years. There is nothing like going to the gym and having everything planned already so you don’t waste time. - Knowing what muscle part you are going to train is not enough. When you have a structured plan it tells you exactly what exercises to do, the number of sets, reps, rest period. What food you should eat, your daily macros you should have. All this will help you to reach your goal. - Online training ☝�� AnaisFit, link on my bio. - Photo @derrickcleggphoto - #fitnesscoach #veganmuscles #veganbabe #miamitrainer
What keeps you motivated to go to the gym❓❓ - For me it’s how I feel after. The energy I have thru the day. I always feel more active on the days that I train than on my days off. �� Does this happened to you too? - It’s also the perfect time to have time for yourself. We all have work and we all work for others so having YOUR time is very important. Even a small 20-30min per day. You can find this window.����♀️ - If you are ready and serious about starting your journey and taking your training to the next level ���� Then �� AnaisFit �� Link on my bio.�������� Online training, custom meal plan, on my app. - Photo @iamluismunoz Gym @ufcgymkendall - #ufc #fitnessmotivation #strongisbeautiful #anaisfit #womenwithmuscle
