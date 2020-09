Alguaciles de EEUU capturan a fugitivo acusado de abusar de un niño de 6 meses

US Marshals and Enid Police are searching for Brice Gage Watkins for sexually assaulting a 6 month old baby, recording it, and sharing the video. Call 911 if you know his immediate whereabouts or 4052357300 or https://t.co/aEQHa59OsX if you have info.



See attached photo for more pic.twitter.com/jRGasbr1i4