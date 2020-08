La nadadora Chloe McCardel rompió el récord masculino del Canal de la Mancha

Wow. I can't believe the whirlwind which has been the last 9 days ���� . My ✅ goal was to swim 4x ����English Channel ���� solo crossings within a month to surpass the Mens WR for Greatest Channel Crossings and I have already swum 3x of them in the last 9 days. . ▶️ July 30th 9:44 �� Aug 4th 10:24 �� Aug 7th 9:45 . When it comes to the Channel looks can be deceiving and I think my 2nd swim, which was the slowest, was actually my most impressive. . I'd like to share more about these swims with you but for now I really must get some sleep ������ . Thanks for all your well wishes and support. It means so much to me ❤���� Good night ��

A post shared by Chloë McCardel (@chloemccardel) on Aug 7, 2020 at 3:34pm PDT