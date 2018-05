DESGARRADOR: ¡Abuelo mata a su familia y luego se suicida!

Peter Miles shot & killed his wife, he killed his daughter, he killed his daughter's children and then killed himself and as is common in reporting of #DomesticViolence against women & children he is described not as mass murderer but as "good bloke"! Far out #MargaretRiver #VAW pic.twitter.com/lgxdRx5BVS

— Emma Kersey (@Kern_E_Kerney) 13 de mayo de 2018