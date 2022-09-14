Todas las canciones del anime “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” ordenadas por episodio

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners es un nuevo anime de Netflix que funciona como una historia independiente y un spin-off del popular videojuego Cyberpunk 2077 de CD Projekt Red, la misma compañía que desarrolló la aclamada trilogía de videojuegos Witcher.

La temporada de diez episodios producidos por Studio Trigger sigue a David Martínez mientras navega por el entorno distópico de Night City, un lugar obsesionado con los implantes cibernéticos y plagado de actividad criminal.

Para sobrevivir, David se une a una misteriosa netrunner llamada Lucy y comienza a trabajar con un grupo de forajidos mercenarios conocidos como "edgerunners". A continuación, te compartimos todo sobre la banda sonora del nuevo anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ya disponible para ver en Netflix.

Banda sonora de Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Si jugaste Cyberpunk 2077 antes de ver la animación japonesa, es posible que reconozcas varias de las canciones que se usan en el programa.

Mientras navegas por Night City en el juego, puedes elegir entre 11 estaciones de radio, cada una de las cuales te permite sintonizar un género diferente. Varias canciones disponibles en el juego aparecen en el anime.

Opening y ending de Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Los créditos iniciales o tema de apertura del anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners incluyen la canción "This FFFire" de Franz Ferdinand.

Mientras que en los créditos finales o tema de cierre escucharás "Let You Down" de Dawid Podsiadło y Magdalena Laskowska.

Canciones del episodio 1:

“Whos Ready for Tomorrow” Rat Boy

“Health” by Major Crimes

“Kevin” by Antigama

Canciones del episodio 2:

“Acid Breather” by Mastiff

“Blurred” by Earth Trax

“Sustain/Decay” by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone

“Friday Night Fire Fight” by Aligns

“Retrogenesis” by Private Press

“Lithium” by SLG

“I Really Want to Stay at Your House” by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)

Canciones del episodio 3:

“I Will Follow” by Snot Abundance

“Me Machine” by Poly

“Friday Night Fire Fight” by Aligns

“Just Wine (P.A.F.F. remix)” by Diego Cichy Don feat. P.A.F.F.

“Nieważne” by Diego Cichy Don feat. Martyna Baranowska

Canciones del episodio 4:

“The Other Room” by Earth Trax

“Whos Ready for Tomorrow” Rat Boy

“Friday Night Fire Fight” by Aligns

“I Will Follow” by Snot Abundance

“Acid Breather” by Mastiff

“Sustain/Decay” by Piotr Maciejewski/Drivealone

“Little Stranger” by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki

“On My Way to Hell” by Połoz

Canciones del episodio 5:

“Nie Pytaj Nas” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

“I Will Follow” by Snot Abundance

“Dom” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. Damian Syjonfam

“Undertow Velocity” by Private Press

“The Voice in My Head” by P.T. Adamczyk

“Cyberwildlife Park” by Marcin Przybylowicz

“Modern Anthill” by Marcin Przybylowicz

Canciones del episodio 6:

“Health” by Major Crimes

“Consumer Cathedral” by Marcin Przybylowicz

“1101 Break” by Private Press

“Undertow Velocity” by Private Press

“Fuelled by Poison” by Antigama

“Modern Anthill” by Marcin Przybylowicz

“Juiced Up” by P.T. Adamczyk

“Żurawie” by Ugory

Canciones del episodio 7:

“Gridflow” by Private Press

“Night City Aliens” by The Armed

“Outro” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem

“Siła Mikrofonu” by Zjednoczenie Soundsystem feat. King General

“Midnight Eye” Earth Trax

“The Other Room” by Earth Trax

“Cloudy Day” by Marcin Przybylowicz

“Outsider No More” by P.T. Adamczyk

Canciones del episodio 8:

“Consumer Cathedral” by Marcin Przybylowicz

“Modern Anthill” by Marcin Przybylowicz

“Outsider No More” by P.T. Adamczyk

“History” by Gazelle Twin

“Where Did Your Love Go” produced by Dawid Podsiadło and Bogdan Kondracki

Canciones del episodio 9:

“Like a Miracle” by Earth Trax

“Code Red Initiated” by P.T. Adamczyk

“Scavenger Hunt” by P.T. Adamczyk

“Cyberwildlife Park” by Marcin Przybylowicz

“Kevin” by Antigama

“The Sacred and the Profane” by Paul Leonard-Morgan

“History” by Gazelle Twin

“Run to the Edge” by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk

Canciones del episodio 10:

“Health” by Major Crimes

“Run to the Edge” by Marcin Przybylowicz and P.T. Adamczyk

“Neuron” by Auer

“I Really Want to Stay at Your House” by Rosa Walton (Let’s Eat Grandma)

“Adam Smasher” by Paul Leonard-Morgan

“Żurawie” by Ugory

“Outsider No More” by P.T. Adamczyk

¿Qué canción de Cyberpunk: Edgerunners fue tu favorita? ¿Añadirás alguno a tu lista de reproducción? La Verdad Noticias te compartirá más información de animes originales de Netflix en el futuro.

