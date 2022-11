Naruto revela nuevo look de Kakashi como el “Sexto Hokage”

�� NEW SERIES ALERT! ��

Naruto: Konoha's Story—The Steam Ninja Scrolls: The Manga, story by Masashi Kishimoto and Sho Hinata, manga by Natsuo Sai, starts this Friday! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/rqOG4vArRY pic.twitter.com/uFx1HChjB8