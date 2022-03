Kimetsu no Yaiba lanza nuevo Nendoroid de Tengen Uzui

From "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba" comes a Nendoroid of Tengen Uzui! He comes with messy hair parts, effect parts and more for recreating combat scenes! Be sure to add him to your collection. Preorders open now!



Preorder: https://t.co/WSk7E6fsYW#DemonSlayer #goodsmile pic.twitter.com/TauWlWnpKC