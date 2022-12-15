Crunchyroll revela los animes de la temporada de invierno 2023

Mediante un comunicado de prensa, Crunchyroll anunció una de sus mayores colecciones de simulcasts de anime con series nuevas y recurrentes de Japón que llegarán a su plataforma esta temporada de invierno 2023.

Esta incluye producciones muy esperadas como Trigun Stampede, Vinland Saga T2, Bungo Stray Dogs T 4, BOFURI: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, so I’ll Max Out My Defense. T 2, Tomo-chan Is a Girl!, y Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack entre muchas más.

Crunchyroll también confirma la adición de NieR:Automata Ver1.1ª; The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ: History’s Strongest Demon King Reincarnates and Goes to School with His Descendants, entre otras más animaciones japonesas como parte de esta colección de invierno.

¿Cuáles son los nuevos animes de Crunchyroll?

A continuación, La Verdad Noticias te comparte los nuevos lanzamientos de Crunchyroll para la temporada de invierno 2023. Estas fechas son solo para los estrenos de simulcasts subtitulados, puesto que las fechas de lanzamiento de programas doblados se darán a conocer más adelante.

23 DE DICIEMBRE

Lee’s Detective Agency (Gravity Well Studio)

4 DE ENERO

Tomo-chan Is a Girl! (Lay-duce)

Bungo Stray Dogs T 4 (BONES)

The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague (Zero-G)

5 DE ENERO

Revenger (Ajia-do Animation Works)

The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World (Cloud Hearts)

ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister (Studio Bind)

6 DE ENERO

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War (Tatsunoko Production)

Buddy Daddies (P.A. Works)

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale (J.C.Staff)

7 DE ENERO

TRIGUN STAMPEDE (Orange)

NieR:Automata Ver1.1a (A-1 Pictures)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ (Silver Link)

Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attack (OLM)

Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement (Felix Film)

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World (Studio Blanc)

Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army (Encourage Films)

8 DE ENERO

By the Grace of the Gods T 2 (Maho Film)

In/Spectre T 2 (Brain's Base)

The tale of outcasts (Ashi Productions)

Handyman Saitou in Another World (C2C)

9 DE ENERO

VINLAND SAGA T 2 (MAPPA)

Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire (Studio Comet)

Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari (Bandai Namco Pictures)

The Vampire Dies in No Time T 2 (Madhouse)

Ayakashi Triangle (Connect)

10 DE ENERO

Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill (MAPPA)

Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don’t Believe in Humanity Will Save the World (Geek Toys)

11 DE ENERO

Kaina of the Great Snow Sea (Polygon Pictures)

13 DE ENERO

The Fruit of Evolution 2: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made (Hotline)

14 DE ENERO

The Fire Hunter (Signal.MD)

18 DE ENERO

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen -Chaos in Urbanrama- (Studio DEEN)

PRÓXIMAMENTE

BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense. T 2 (Silver Link)

Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac T 3 (Toei Animation)

Te puede interesar: Crunchyroll anuncia sus estrenos de anime para 2023

Simulcasts que continúan de la temporada anterior

Animes que continúan en simulcast de Crunchyroll

My Hero Academia T 6 (BONES)

BLUELOCK (8bit)

To Your Eternity T 2 (Drive)

One Piece (Toei Animation)

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS (Pierrot / TV TOKYO)

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun T 3 (Bandai Namco Pictures)

IDOLiSH7! Third BEAT! (TROYCA)

Play It Cool, Guys (Pierrot)

Yowamushi Pedal Limit Break (TMS / Die4Studio)

Digimon Ghost Game (Toei Animation)

Delicious Party Pretty Cure (Toei Animation)

Shadowverse Flame (Zexcs)

Finalmente, te compartimos que Crunchyroll permite que el público puede ver anime selecto de forma gratuita con anuncios o elegir entre tres membresías de suscripción diferentes para una experiencia de visualización sin publicidad. ¿Estás listo para la temporada de invierno 2023?

Conoce las últimas actualizaciones del anime. ¡Síguenos en Google News, Facebook y Twitter para mantenerte informado con las noticias de hoy! ¡Mata ne!

Síguenos en nuestra cuenta de Instagram