Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023: Estos son todos los nominados y categorías
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Attack on Titan y Demon Slayer son algunos de los nominados para los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023.
Llegó el momento de votar por los nominados de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, la séptima edición anual de los premios, que contarán con 24 categorías para elegir lo mejor de la animación japonesa durante el año pasado.
Crunchyroll informó, mediante un comunicado de prensa, que la votación ya está abierta en todo el mundo en más de 200 países y territorios. Tenemos títulos creados por más de 30 estudios de anime y distribuidos por 8 plataformas de streaming.
Nominados de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023
Anime del Año
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Lycoris Recoil
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor Anime de Acción
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Lycoris Recoil
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor Animación
- Akebi's Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor Canción de Anime
- "Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, SPY x FAMILY
- "My Nonfiction," Miyuki Shirogane (CV: Makoto Furukawa) & Chika Fujiwara (CV: Konomi Kohara), Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- "New Genesis," Ado, One Piece Film Red
- "Shall We Dance?," ReoNa, SHADOWS HOUSE -2nd Season-
- "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor Diseño de Personajes
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- SPY x FAMILY
Mejor Anime de Comedia
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Uncle from Another World
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor Serie En Curso
- Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2)
- "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc)
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean)
- "Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-)"
- "Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun)"
- One Piece
Mejor Director
- Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Hiroyuki Imaishi, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Kazuhiro Furuhashi, SPY x FAMILY
- Shingo Adachi, Lycoris Recoil
- Yosuke Hatta, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Yuichiro Hayashi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Mejor Anime de Drama
- 86 EIGHTY-SIX Part 2
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Dance Juicio Danseur
- Kotaro Lives Alone
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
Mejor Ending
- "Akuma no Ko," Ai Higuchi, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- "Comedy," Gen Hoshino, Spy x Family
- "My Heart Has Surrendered," Airi Suzuki, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- "Koi no yukue," Akari Akase, My Dress-Up Darling
- "Koshaberibiyori," FantasticYouth, Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- "Yofukashino Uta," Creepy Nuts, Call of the Night
Mejor Anime de Fantasía
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 Part 2
- Overlord IV
- Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- The Case Study of Vanitas (Cour 2)
Mejor película
- Bubble
- Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- INU-OH
- JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- One Piece Film Red
- The Deer King
Mejor Personaje Principal
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- David Martinez, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Mejor Serie Nueva
- Call of the Night
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Lycoris Recoil
- My Dress-Up Darling
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor Opening
- “Chikichiki Banban," QUEENDOM, Ya Boy Kongming!
- "Mixed Nuts," Official HIGE DANdism, SPY x FAMILY
- "Naked Hero," Vaundy, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- "The Rumbling," SiM, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- "This Fffire," Franz Ferdinand, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- "Zankyousanka," Aimer, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
Mejor Anime Original
- BIRDIE WING -Golf Girls' Story-
- Healer Girl
- Lycoris Recoil
- The Orbital Children
- Vampire in the Garden
- YUREI DECO
Mejor Anime Romántico
- Call of the Night
- Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- Love After World Domination
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie
Mejor Banda Sonora
- Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- SPY x FAMILY
- Ya Boy Kongming!
Mejor Personaje Secundario
- Ai Hayasaka, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Rebecca, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Tengen Uzui, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
Mejor Interpretación de Voz en Español Latino
- Alejandro Orozco, Gyutaro, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Diana Castañeda, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Elizabeth Infante, Chika Fujiwara, Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-
- Erika Langarica, Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Miguel de León, Loid Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Víctor Hugo Aguilar, Ains Ooal Gown, Overlord IV
Mejor Interpretación de Voz en Inglés
- Amanda Lee (Ama Lee), Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
- Cherami Leigh, Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Natalie Van Sistine, Yor Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- SungWon Cho (AKA ProZD), Kage, Ranking of King (Cour 2)
- Zach Aguilar, David, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
- Zeno Robinson, Gamma 2, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
Mejor Interpretación de Voz en Castellano
- Jaime Pérez de Sevilla, Yuta Okkotsu, JUJUTSU KAISEN 0
- Lourdes Fabrés, Jolyne, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Alejandro Albaiceta, Gohan, Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO
- Marc Gómez, Daida, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
- Masumi Mutsuda, Yatora Yaguchi, Blue Period
- Mónica Padrós, Hiling, Ranking of Kings (Cour 1)
Mejor Interpretación de Voz en Japonés
- Atsumi Tanezaki, Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Chika Anzai, Chisato Nishikigi, Lycoris Recoil
- Fairouz Ai, Jolyne Cujoh, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean
- Misaki Kuno, Faputa and Irumyuui, Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun
- Natsuki Hanae, Tanjiro Kamado, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Yuki Kaji, Eren Jaeger, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2
Personaje que siempre debemos proteger
- Anya Forger, SPY x FAMILY
- Bojji, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Kage, Ranking of Kings (Cour 2)
- Komi Shouko, Komi Can't Communicate (2nd series)
- Kotaro Sato, Kotaro Lives Alone
- Marin Kitagawa, My Dress-Up Darling
Te puede interesar: Ganadores de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2022
¿Cuándo son los premios Crunchyroll?
La ceremonia en vivo de los Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 está programada para el sábado 4 de marzo de 2023 y se compartirá a través de una transmisión simultánea. La Verdad Noticias te comparte que la votación está abierta desde el 19 de enero hasta el miércoles 25 de enero a las 5 pm, hora de Los Ángeles.
Como novedad del 2023, la plataforma Crunchyroll ofrecerá votación a través de redes sociales en Twitter para la categoría Anime del Año. Puedes votar desde esta red social, publicando los hashtags requeridos o compartiendo el tweet de un amigo.
Conoce las últimas actualizaciones del anime. ¡Síguenos en Google News, Facebook y Twitter para mantenerte informado con las noticias de hoy! ¡Mata ne!
Síguenos en nuestra cuenta de Instagram
Comentarios