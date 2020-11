ANIME: Studio Ghibli revela el reparto de su nueva película Earwig And The Witch

Upcoming STUDIO GHIBLI movie: EARWIG AND THE WITCH



Directed by Gorō Miyazaki, Produced by Toshio Suzuki



I was so lucky to have participated by singing the songs & voicing one of the characters



Release Date: December 30th, 2020 (19:30 JPT) at NHK



© 2020 NHK, NEP, Studio Ghibli pic.twitter.com/T4u6AcISPF