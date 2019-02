Oscar 2019: ¿Cómo las celebridades encuentran el atuendo perfecto para la gala?

Prepping for award shows means a lot of running around! My go-to uniform for a comfortable yet polished look is skinny jeans and a tee paired with a classic blazer. Tap my story to shop some of my favorite wardrobe staples! #TuesdayTip ✨

A post shared by Micaela Erlanger (@micaela) on Jan 22, 2019 at 4:02pm PST