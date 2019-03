Los looks de maternidad de Meghan Markle que nos recuerdan a Lady Di

Number 7, a Feeding Birkenhead citizens’ supermarket and community café, enables local families to buy their weekly shopping at a discounted price, and provides advice and advocacy on benefits, looking for work, debt, budgeting, and cooking. At Number 7, today officially opened by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Their Royal Highnesses met beneficiaries of Feeding Birkenhead, a coalition of churches, food banks, community groups, and other organisations working together to eliminate hunger in Birkenhead. #RoyalVisitBirkenhead #Birkenhead

